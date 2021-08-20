Delaware residents urged to stay indoors for mosquito fogging

DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Delaware Public Health District issued a mosquito fogging for residents within the city of Powell on Monday, Aug. 23, as a result of a mosquito trap testing positive for the West Nile Virus.

The Residential Services Unit will fog the area that is west of state Route 315, east of Sawmill Parkway, north of the county lines and south of Seldom Seen Road, SR 315. Fogging will begin at dusk, and residents should bring children and pets indoors during the mosquito fogging.

Residents who don’t want their property fogged may contact the health district at 740-368-1700. Requests must be submitted by 12 p.m. by Monday, Aug. 23.

