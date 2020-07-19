Delaware County releases guide to help inmates leaving prison

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) – After jail, whether or not an inmate succeeds in their transition back to society can depend on the support they receive.

Delaware County said it has numerous resources, but it can be overwhelming to navigate.

So the county created a pocket resource guide, which gives inmates a list of contacts for housing, transportation, and support groups for when they leave the jail.

“Bottom line is we’re trying to help them during a critical time in their life, frankly, so they can be assimilated back into society and can contribute in society as opposed to being in our jail,” said Delaware County Sheriff Russell Martin.

The guide is available at jails, probation offices, and the sheriff’s office website.