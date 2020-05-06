Delaware police search for missing woman, may be headed to Columbus

DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) – Police are searching for a Delaware missing woman with a developmental disability who may be traveling to Columbus.

Delaware Police say Rachel Henderson is missing and was last seen wearing a pink hooded sweatshirt around 7 p.m. Tuesday.

She is 5 feet 2 inches, 211 pounds, and has brown hair that is dyed red according to reports.

Police did not mention her age in the report.

If you see Rachel Henderson or have information regarding her location, please contact the Delaware Police Department at (740)203-1111.

