Delaware County moves to red in Ohio’s latest coronavirus advisory map

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Delaware County is one of the counties that moved to a level 3 in Ohio’s latest coronavirus advisory map.

According to Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Delaware County has seen a sustained increase of outpatient incidents, which is an early indicator. The county is up to 53 average visits per day.  

The counties that are red include:  

  • Ashland 
  • Delaware 
  • Pike  
  • Scioto 
  • Stark  
  • Butler 
  • Mercer 
  • Montgomery 
  • Putnam 

In central Ohio, Fairfield, Franklin, Licking, Logan, Marion, Pickaway, and Union counties are all orange.

Fayette, Knox, Madison, and Morrow counties were all yellow.

Portage County was the only one to drop from red to orange.

