Delaware County moves to red in Ohio’s latest coronavirus advisory map

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Delaware County is one of the counties that moved to a level 3 in Ohio’s latest coronavirus advisory map.

According to Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Delaware County has seen a sustained increase of outpatient incidents, which is an early indicator. The county is up to 53 average visits per day.

The counties that are red include:

Ashland

Delaware

Pike

Scioto

Stark

Butler

Mercer

Montgomery

Putnam

In central Ohio, Fairfield, Franklin, Licking, Logan, Marion, Pickaway, and Union counties are all orange.

Fayette, Knox, Madison, and Morrow counties were all yellow.

Updated Advisory Levels:



Newly Red Since Last Week:

⬆Ashland

⬆Delaware

⬆Pike

⬆Scioto

⬆Stark



Remaining at Red:

↔Butler

↔Mercer

↔Montgomery

↔Putnam



Red to Orange:

⬇Portage pic.twitter.com/tDeE27LdYj — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) September 24, 2020

Portage County was the only one to drop from red to orange.