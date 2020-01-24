Delaware County man sentenced on child pornography charges

DELAWARE, OH (WCMH) — A Delaware County man has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to 10 child pornography charges.

Brian J. Eley was sentenced to eight years in prison, Thursday, and must register his address every 180 days for 25 years once he is released after being classified as a Tier II sex offender.

Eley was indicted last March after an internet-based account linked to him on the photo-sharing service known was SmugMug-Flickr contained images of child pornography.

Police said they began investigating after receiving a cyber tip January 3, 2019.

According to prosecutors, Eley belongs in prison due to his disturbing behavior, such as videotaping neighborhood children at play, and taking photos of children while on a beach vacation.

“Internet predators can live anywhere – the pretty house next door, the perfect-looking home with the white picket fence – it does not matter,” said Delaware County Prosecutor Melissa A. Schiffel. “Fortunately, we live in a great county where the good outweighs the bad by leaps and bounds. Still, if you suspect any wrongdoing, play it safe and call law enforcement. We all have a part to play in keeping our community—our kids especially– safe and strong.”

The court also ordered Eley serve five years post release control.