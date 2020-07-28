Delaware Co. man guilty of murder in strangulation death of girlfriend

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A 28-year-old man has been found guilty of the strangulation murder of his girlfriend last November.

Brandon Ivy faces life in prison when sentencing is held on Aug. 10.

Ivy was found guilty of strangling his girlfriend, Stephanie Hunter, 53, inside her apartment on Nov. 22, 2019.

Shortly after 6 p.m. on Nov. 22, Ivy notified the Powell Police Department vaguely of an incident at his friend’s residence, according to police.

While Ivy was detained, deputies with the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office arrived at the residence and discovered Hunter’s body, police said.

Ivy was taken into custody, questioned by detectives, and placed under arrest with an initial charge of murder, a felony in the first degree.

According to police reports, Ivy had previously violated two restraining orders Hunter placed against him and was charged with kidnapping Hunter, who was punched in the face several times and had a knife held to her throat, according to court documents.

At the time of the killing, Ivy was out on three years of controlled release after being found guilty of two counts of second-degree burglary and two counts of violating a protection order.

After the first day, Ivy chose to represent himself at his trial, which lasted five days.

Jurors heard from more than 20 witnesses including Hunter’s family, forensic experts, law enforcement, medical professionals, and people who knew the couple.

Ivy was found guilty of one count of Aggravated Murder, two counts of Murder, Felonious Assault, and Menacing by Stalking.

“Stephanie had a big heart,” said Delaware County Prosecutor Melissa A. Schiffel. “She was trying to end an abusive relationship, fighting to live her life surrounded by family and friends. Her death is a tragedy, and I am proud to stand up for her and all victims of domestic violence. My office will do all we can to be a voice for Stephanie during sentencing and demand her killer be held accountable and never get the chance to hurt anyone again.”