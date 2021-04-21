Delaware County hits 50% vaccinated, continues to lead Ohio by more than 10 points

Liana Fonseca looks away as she receives the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in Miami. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH)– Delaware County has become the first of Ohio’s 88 counties to have 50% of its residents vaccinated against COVID-19.

Delaware County hit that milestone Wednesday with 104,000 of their residents receiving at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to Ohio Department of Health data.

Statewide, 38% of people have either started or completed the COVID-19 vaccination process.

“In Delaware County, we do have the majority of our community do have access to healthcare, and so they do have opportunities to get that vaccine. Whereas in some of our smaller counties, perhaps in some of our more rural counties, they may not have the access that we do here in Delaware County,” Delaware Public Health District Commissioner Shelia Hiddleson told NBC4 back in March.

Data show another contributing factor to Delaware County’s high vaccination rate is its proximity to Franklin County and the near-daily mass vaccination clinics held in Columbus.

Ottowa County has the next highest percentage of residents vaccinated with 44%, and conversely, the county with the lowest percentage of people vaccinated is Holmes County at 13%.