Delaware County gun store begins ‘carry-out’ gun and ammo sales

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A local gun store is providing a ‘carry-out’ policy for their community.

The Black Wing Shooting Center says their decision to begin the policy came after Ohio governor Mike Dewine’s ‘stay-at-home’ order.

According to the company, customers will pull into the parking lot and text their phone numbers to ‘get in line.’ Customers will be called and serviced two to three people at a time.

“In order to keep both our staff and our community as safe as possible, we have decided to limit our store to carry out and curbside pickup, says media spokesperson Mark Gore, “All firearm sales will continue to be processed in the same manner – customers must undergo proper paperwork, provide required ID and pass background checks – but in a way to safely reduce the risk of spreading the virus.”

They say this is their low-risk way of serving the community with guns, ammo, and advice while respecting the order and protecting citizen’s first amendment rights.

“The last two weeks have been the busiest Black Wing has seen in years. We have introduced hundreds of new gun owners into responsible gun ownership while also supplying existing gun owners with their needs. We have seen incredible demand for defensive firearms and ammunition and have been happy to support our community with the supplies needed to protect themselves. The recent rush to purchase guns has created many new gun owners, some of whom may have never held a gun until now. ”

They will run the service from Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., according to the store.

The ranges will remain closed and their training classes are suspended until further notice.