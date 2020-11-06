Delaware County Commissioners approves grants to help small businesses

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) – The Delaware County Commissioners said it has approved grants for small businesses in Delaware County.
The grants are offered through the Small Business Protection Program that is offering up to $15,000.
According to the agency, the funds are for businesses impact by the COVID-19 pandemic. A total of $2 million has been allocated for the program.
Application will be accepted until December 4 at 2 p.m.
To be eligible, a business must be:
- Either wholly located within Delaware County and/or operate a corporate office with the county.
- A registered business with the Ohio Secretary of State.
- A for-profit business with no more than 25 full-time employees and/or unlimited part-time/contract employees.
- Part of one of these targeted industries: hotels/motels; restaurants; retail; medical; technology; professional services; light industrial.
For application instructions and details email econdevelopment@co.delaware.oh.us.