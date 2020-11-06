Delaware County Commissioners approves grants to help small businesses

FILE – In this June 15, 2018, file photo, cash is fanned out from a wallet in North Andover, Mass. High-interest payday and online lenders have long been among the few options for Americans with bad credit and lower incomes. Guidance issued in the spring by federal regulators cut a previously suggested rate cap on loans and that could mean banks start lending small-dollar, high-interest loans. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) – The Delaware County Commissioners said it has approved grants for small businesses in Delaware County.

The grants are offered through the Small Business Protection Program that is offering up to $15,000.

According to the agency, the funds are for businesses impact by the COVID-19 pandemic. A total of $2 million has been allocated for the program.

Application will be accepted until December 4 at 2 p.m.

To be eligible, a business must be:

Either wholly located within Delaware County and/or operate a corporate office with the county.

A registered business with the Ohio Secretary of State.

A for-profit business with no more than 25 full-time employees and/or unlimited part-time/contract employees.

Part of one of these targeted industries: hotels/motels; restaurants; retail; medical; technology; professional services; light industrial.

For application instructions and details email econdevelopment@co.delaware.oh.us.