Delaware County cold case homicide from 1983 solved with help of DNA database

DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office says it has solved the 1983 murder of 15-year-old John A. Muncy.

The case was solved with the help of a public DNA/genealogical database.

“Technological advancements and determination on the part of our detectives lead to the closure of this 36-year-old case,” said Delaware County Sheriff Russell Martin. “Unfortunately, the murder suspect died in 2013.”

According to Martin, Muncy’s dismembered body was found along South Galena Road in northern Delaware County. Martin said it is believed Muncy was killed in Columbus before being dumped in the county.

The case was active for several years, during which evidence was collected and state and federal crime labs were able to determine several blood types. Technology of the time did not provide much more than that.

Detectives re-opened the case in 2010 and spent the next decade working the case.

After hearing about another case solved in 2018 with the help of Parabon NanoLabs, detectives reached out for assistance. An analysis of DNA narrowed down the list of possible suspects to three brothers. Two of the brothers were quickly eliminated as suspects.

Detectives then reached out to the experts at the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation and requested a DNA profile of the key suspect in order to compare it with the suspect DNA. BCI confirmed that the DNA found at the scene belonged to the key suspect.

Detectives named Daniel Alan Anderson as the suspect in the murder. He was 30 years old at the time of the crime.

Anderson died in 2013.

“While we may have a Cold Case Unit, we don’t have cold cases, they are lukewarm because we won’t give up,” said Sheriff Martin. He gives much credit to his detectives who treated this case as if it happened one year ago—not nearly four decades ago. “Despite numerous obstacles, the death of one of our detectives, and discouraging dead-ends along the way, these detectives persevered and their hard work paid off. It is, however, very unfortunate that we can’t place handcuffs on this criminal. We realize there’s never really closure, but we hope this resolution answers some of the questions for the Muncy family, who have lived all these years without their loved one and with the burning question of who this monster was.”