Delaware County Assessment Center steers kids away from juvenile court system

DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Assessment Center in Delaware County aims to keep kids from getting into the juvenile court system.

It will provide youth, who are referred to the Assessment Center, with a series of assessments and screenings to determine what resources would benefit for the youth and their family, and it’s funded entirely by a grant from the Ohio Department of Youth Services

“It did not start when they got their first charge,” said Ruchelle Pride who is a supervisor assessment center. “These issues were there in childhood.”

While the room isn’t quite ready the Assessment Center in Delaware County is now open and helping families.

Inside the Willis Education Center they will provide early intervention to kids and their families.

Any family member, school teacher, or community member can refer a child who they believe could be at risk.

“So, if we’re seeing that child concerning behaviors at age 10 or 11, we don’t see them with more serious behaviors at age 15 or 16,” said juvenile judge David Hejmanwoski.

Those serious behaviors usually would land that kid in the juvenile justice system.

It’s a system that research shows increases a low-risk youth’s chance of re-offending and becoming more involved in system.

“The medical system has learned that you intervene early, and you catch the heart problem before the heart attack happens, you catch the tumor early before it spreads,” said Hejmanwoski. “You know you catch those medical problems and they don’t become more serious later and the legal system is just now catching up to that and that’s where and that’s really what this assessment center is all about.”



Pride said she saw what happened when assessments and resources aren’t provided to a child or family through her years of working in Franklin County as a juvenile detention officer.

“A young man who I watched literally almost felt like we practically raised him through the system and some of his most consistent, structured loving support was in the courts,” said Pride. “Unfortunately, it could not be resolved and not too long before I left with Franklin County that young man had actually lost his life.”

A story Pride doesn’t want to see happen again while she’s here in Delaware County.

“I’m thrilled to be here. I am thrilled to really put forth the work and the effort that I think as a county we all want to see and that’s restoration. We want to restore our young people. We want to restore out families to a place they can be productive, and they can feel supported no matter what the circumstance.”

She said she believes in truly rehabilitating children and not locking them up.

“You cannot cover up a bullet wound with a Band-Aid. You cannot do that because in turn we have still not solved the problem,” said Pride. “It’s much deeper, there are things that need to be looked into, there are things that need to be protected in order to truly heal that family.”

