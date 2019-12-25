Delaware Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for man who attempted to steal from church

SUNBURY, Ohio (WCMH) — The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying a man who allegedly tried to steal from a Sunbury church earlier this month.

According to the sheriff’s office, the man attempted to steal cash from St. John Neumann Church on Dec. 4.

The suspect is a white man with brown hair and brown eyes. He was wearing a dark-colored hoodie and dark shirt at the time of the attempted theft.

Anyone with information regarding the man’s identity or whereabouts is asked to contact Deputy Rodriguez Lipps via email at jrodriguezlipps@co.delaware.oh.us or to call the department’s crime tip line at 740-833-2830.