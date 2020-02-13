Delaware Co. man sentenced to life in prison for rape of 2 juveniles

DELAWARE, OH (WCMH) — A Delaware County man has been sentenced to life in prison for the rape of two juveniles.

On January 23, a jury found Ronald Milton Williams, 55, guilty on 16 counts of raping two juvenile victims and sentenced him to life in prison with no possibility for parole. Williams was arrested by Delaware Police and indicted in July 2019.

“It is our duty to stand against criminals, but it is our honor to fight for justice for victims,” said Delaware County Prosecutor Melissa A. Schiffel. “This case ended with a just verdict, and these victims are no longer silenced by this predator.”

Williams was later found to be a sexual predator by Judge David Gormley.