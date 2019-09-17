Delaware Co. man sentenced for 2007 rape of child

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A Delaware County man already in prison has been given up to a life sentence for raping a child back in 2007, according to the county prosecutor.

Neil Meyers pleaded guilty last week to one count of rape involving a child under the age of 10.

Meyers, already in prison on an unrelated sexual assault involving children, was set to be released in 2020.

The court sentenced Meyers to 15 years to life in prison for the 2007 rape.

“This sentence ensures that he stays right where he belongs, behind bars,” said Delaware County Prosecutor Melissa Schiffel said.