Delaware Co. Fair begins Saturday, will look different due to pandemic

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) – The Delaware County Fair will kick off Saturday, but like everything else right now, it will look a little different.

Organizers said they will be following state guidelines and only allowing the Junior Fair to take place.

The fair will not be open to the public, but only open to parents of the Junior Fair exhibitors.

Fair organizers said they usually host approximately 50,000 guests on the busiest days, but less than 1,000 are expected this year.

Junior Fair participants said they’re just happy to be able to show off their hard work.

“A lot of people think it’s just the fair, but it’s not,” said exhibitor Bryce Smith. “It’s an everyday thing. It’s multiple times a day. You’re not just bringing the pigs to the fair. You gotta take care of them and make sure they’re prepared.

“It’s my last year showing, so I’m just making the best of it,” Smith added. “I’m excited to show. I’m glad I get to show. I’m just thankful.”

This year marks the 75th anniversary of the Little Brown Jug Horse Race, with the fair will stream online.