Three central Ohio counties under Level 1 snow emergency

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Delaware, Champaign and Morrow counties have issued Level 1 snow emergencies.

A Level 1 snow emergency means roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be icy. Motorists are urged to drive very cautiously.

FORECAST: Snow & record cold moving in tonight

The NWS has confirmed that 0.6″ of snow has dropped (so far) at John Glenn, breaking the previous record of 0.5″ set back in 1983 for the date. More snow will fall before midnight, so we will add to that total. Tomorrow’s record is 2.2″ and is safe.

But, with the temps in the upper 20s right now, it is very likely we will break the record for tomorrow for the coldest high temp (current record is 30), and the coldest overnight low for Wednesday morning (current is 14)

