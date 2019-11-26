Del. Co. sheriff discusses investigation into Harris search

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Two people are behind bars Tuesday in connection with the death of a Columbus woman reported missing last week.

Justin Eastman was arrested Monday in Kentucky and is charged with killing Donna Harris, 53. He is awaiting extradition to Ohio.

A second person, Ashley Quick, was in court Tuesday facing robbery charges in connection to the crime. She has been given a $1 million bond.

Harris’s was reported missing last Wednesday. Her body was found Sunday by a family friend who pinpointed her cell phone’s last location.

Delaware County Sheriff Russell Martin gave a better perspective of the investigation.

“If that man was able to find his friend, why weren’t you guys able to take the same route and get her sooner,” asked NBC4 reporter Rob Sneed.

Martin replied, “That is a legitimate question. After that point, it was a missing person case that the Columbus Police department was working on and we did receive information earlier in the week at the last possible contact with her phone was in that area.”

Martin said the initial search involved a helicopter and search crews on the ground, but it was done at night. They did not find Harris’ body.

“It’s unfortunate we didn’t find her previous to Sunday,” Martin said.

Martin said the office is constantly deconstructing how they do things and what they’ve done.

“There’s questions that could have been asked. Should we have gone back up there during the daytime? I wouldn’t argue with that question. That’s something we are looking at. It’s certainly a valid question,” said Martin.