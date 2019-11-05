Deer mating season leads to increase in traffic accidents

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — It is now the middle of deer mating season and Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers expect to see a spike in car crashes this month.

The door of Scott Woodland’s truck is dented in and the front bumper is damaged after he said he struck a deer on State Route 62 in Pickaway County.

“It obviously caught me off guard, I didn’t expect to see a deer in the middle of the road,” Woodland said.

He said he tried to avoid it as he was driving to work.

“As I started to stop to avoid her, she jumped in front of me before I coulc come to a complete stop,” Woodland said.

This is the third time this has happened to him and he knows it’s because of mating season.

“It’s just that time of year,” Woodland said. “You got to look out for them.”

So far this year, there have been close to 13,000 deer-related crashes, with October being the worst month.

OSHP reported more than 2,200 crashes in October and they expect more this month.

The counties in central Ohio with the most deer-related crashes are Delaware, Ross, and Licking counties.

However, it doesn’t just happen in rural areas.

“As deer continue to travel, you need to be on alert wherever you are,” Ohio State Trooper Sheldon Goodrum said.

Goodrum said a deer can jump out in a matter of seconds and if it does happen, don’t swerve.

“If you do see a deer, slow down and don’t swerve,” Goodrum said. “Sometimes accidents are worse if you swerve.”

If you do hit a deer, pull off the road and turn on your hazard lights. Then file a police report for accurate documentation and take pictures.

The highway patrol post will then reach out to people on their deer list to collect the deer from the road.