Decorated central Ohio World War II veteran dies

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JOHNSTOWN, Ohio (WCMH) — One of central Ohio’s World War II veterans has passed away.

Donald Jakeway was a D-Day veteran from Johnstown and one of the last paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne division.

Jakeway joined as a paratrooper right out of high school.

He jumped with the 508th into Normandy behind enemy lines, landing in a tree near Ste. Mere-Eglise, only about 50 yards from a German camp on the night of D-Day.

A few years ago, Jakeway returned to Normandy and found that tree. A little plaque was attached to the tree in his honor.

Jakeway also fought in the Battle of the Bulge, where a sniper shot him in the lung.

After the war, he was awarded a Purple Heart and 20 other service awards.

According to the Motts Military Museum, he passed away early Saturday morning.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools