Decorated central Ohio World War II veteran dies

JOHNSTOWN, Ohio (WCMH) — One of central Ohio’s World War II veterans has passed away.

Donald Jakeway was a D-Day veteran from Johnstown and one of the last paratroopers from the 82nd Airborne division.

Jakeway joined as a paratrooper right out of high school.

He jumped with the 508th into Normandy behind enemy lines, landing in a tree near Ste. Mere-Eglise, only about 50 yards from a German camp on the night of D-Day.

A few years ago, Jakeway returned to Normandy and found that tree. A little plaque was attached to the tree in his honor.

Jakeway also fought in the Battle of the Bulge, where a sniper shot him in the lung.

After the war, he was awarded a Purple Heart and 20 other service awards.

According to the Motts Military Museum, he passed away early Saturday morning.