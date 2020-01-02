Breaking News
Deaths ruled suspicious in fire that killed child, 2 adults in southeast Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The deaths of a 2-year-old child and two adults found during a southeast Columbus fire have been ruled suspicious by police.  

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 7:40pm, Sunday, a residential fire was reported at a home in the 3300 block of Retriever Road.  

When firefighters arrived on scene, they found a home engulfed in flames

Three victims were found inside the home by firefighters during the investigation.  

Nerissa Distin, 33, Gary Morris, 42, and a 2-year-old girl were pronounced dead at the scene.  

As a result of an arson investigation, CPD Homicide Unit detectives were called to the scene to investigate the incident as a suspicious death.  

The fire and deaths remain under investigation.  

Police ask anyone with information on these deaths to call the CPD Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477.   

