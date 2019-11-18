Deaf woman reported missing by Columbus Police

Juli-Ann Kitzmiller

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police have issued an alert for a missing deaf woman from the north side of the city.

Juli-Ann Kitzmiller, 48, was last seen on Nov. 6 at about 9 a.m.

She is described as a white woman with blonde hair and green eyes. She is approximately 5-feet, 1-inch tall and weighs approximately 197 pounds.

Juli-Ann was last seen wearing grey sweatpants and a blue hoodie sweatshirt driving a light green Honda Accord with Ohio license plate HEW7671.

Juli-Ann should have her two miniature Schnauzers, one gray and one black, with her.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Columbus Police at 614-645-4545.

