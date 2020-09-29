Deadly crash has Jackson Pike closed in southern Franklin County

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash that has Jackson Pike closed in both directions near the Franklin and Pickaway county line Tuesday morning.

Franklin County deputies were called out to the 7600 block of Jackson Pike just after 1 a.m. for reports of a serious crash.

No further information has been released on how many people were injured or how many vehicles were involved in the crash.

Drivers are encouraged to find an alternate route.