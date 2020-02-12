Deadline to register to vote for upcoming primary fast approaching

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The deadline to register to vote for the upcoming primary is fast approaching.

Prospective voters have until Tuesday, Feb. 18, to register.

The Franklin County Board of Elections will remain open until 9 p.m. Feb. 18 to sign up voters or for voters to drop off their completed registration forms.

Voters can also go online to http://voteohio.gov to register, but must have a valid Ohio’s drivers license, or to update an existing registration.

Registrations sent by mail will be accepted as long as they are postmarked by Feb. 18.

Registration forms are available online at http://vote.franklincountyohio.gov or at the Board of Elections office, located at 1700 Morse Road in Columbus. Forms can also be found at government offices throughout the county.

To be eligible to vote, a person must be a U.S. citizen, a resident of Ohio for at least 30 days before the election, registered to vote at least 30 days before the election, and at least 18 years old on or before Nov. 3, 2020.

The Ohio primary election will be held March 17.