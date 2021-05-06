Deadline looming for CCS Summer Experience

A goal of ten thousand student and only four weeks left in the sign-up period.

Columbus City Schools is looking to get more kids involved in its Summer Experience Program.

There is a big focus on reaching middle school student but there are options for everyone.

Leaders spearheading the program say as the sign-up deadline looms, there’s still space for 6,000 kids.

“It’s a great opportunity for them to get into a school setting for these six weeks and to be that much more prepared for walking into a school building,” said Principal Emma Corbin.There are roughly 3,800 kids signed up and there’s room for about 6,000 more.

“We’re really targeting students who are on our south side. We previously target our west side learners and saw a great response from our families,” she said.

The program will be in person, 4 days a week. It’ll focus on physical education, field trips, credit recovery and future careers.

“In middle school we’re doing design challenges with the PAST foundation around 21st century jobs and career pathways that we really think are going to expose students and also get students interested in these up-and-coming pathways like techno fashion, aviation, urban agriculture and culinary arts,” said Kenny Lee, the Director of Secondary Curriculum.

It’s a 6-week program but there are other options.

“We have optional programming, enrichment programming at Spruce Run that are for either one week or two-week chunks that are, again they are super engaging. And at Spruce Run you’re outdoors and you’re doing things in nature that you otherwise wouldn’t do even at your home school,” Lee said.

District leaders have a help line for signups. They’re evening making personalized phone calls as well.

“We see this as a great opportunity to bring stability to many of our learners throughout the city — if you have a kiddo that struggled with online learning, if you have a kiddo who is desperately seeking being around peers again this is a great opportunity for them,” said Corbin.

The deadline for Summer Experience is June 1st, that’s less than 4 weeks away.

The program is free for CCS students. Here’s a link to learn more about how to sign up.