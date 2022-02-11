COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The two Democratic members of the Redistricting Commission are urging Republicans to act immediately when it comes to drawing legislative maps.

The maps will determine which districts members of the state’s General Assembly will represent.

Sen. Vernon Sykes and House Minority Leader Allison Russo are the only two Democrats on the seven-person Redistricting Commission.

Both said they’re willing to get to work but are still waiting on Republicans.

Russo said the commission can achieve constitutional maps if members work together.

“Any notion that this is not achievable is simply false and that is simply the result of the Republicans not coming at this with good faith,” she said.

It’s been four days since the Ohio Supreme Court struck down the second set of legislative maps passed by the commission’s Republican majority.

Democrats presented revised maps Friday that featured tweaks to a map that was presented in January.

“We intend to use these six days to fine-tune any issues that members of the public and commissioners may identify, and we look forward to doing so in public,” Sykes said.

House Republican Caucus spokesperson Aaron Mulvey released a statement in which he expressed skepticism over the Democrats’ proposed map.

“It seems pretty clear that the map does not meet the requirements of the Constitution, or the standard set forth by the Ohio Supreme Court,” Mulvey said.

John Fortney, director of communications for the Ohio Senate Majority Caucus, agree with Mulvey’s characterization of the Democratic maps.

“I’m sure at this point, [Democrats] believe they could draw [House] and [Senate] maps in crayon and watercolor and the same four members of the court would approve their unconstitutional maps,” Fortney said.

Russo and Sykes said getting state House and state Senate maps can be done in time for the primary.

But, they have to meet and get to work.

“We’re in the fourth day and it’s not even scheduled yet, and I have a lot of problems with that.”

The deadline for the legislative maps is Feb. 17. Again, a meeting date for the commission has yet to be scheduled.