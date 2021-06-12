Deadline approaching to enter Ohio’s fourth Vax-A-Million lottery drawing

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — If you’ve been vaccinated but still haven’t registered to win $1 million or a full-ride Ohio college scholarship, you have until Sunday night to get your name in for the second-to-last drawing.

The deadline to register for the fourth Vax-a-Million drawing is Sunday, June 13 at 11:59 p.m.

Ohioans who have registered previously will automatically have their entries carried over through the last two drawings on June 16th and 23rd.

Last week’s winners were Mark Cline, of Richwood ($1-million dollar prize) and Sara Afaneh, of Sheffield Lake in Lorain County (college scholarship).

The Ohio Department of Health reports an increase in COVID-19 vaccinations since it announced the Vax-A-Million lottery May 12, and they’re hoping even more people get the shot now that the fourth drawing deadline is near.

For the June 9 drawing, ODH said 3,362,203 adults entered to win the $1 million prize, and 143,604 teenagers entered to win a college scholarship.

Some 5.4 million Ohioans have started the vaccination process but not all who are eligible have entered Vax-a-Million, according to ODH.

To enter, go to www.ohiovaxamillion.com or call 833-4-ASK-ODH (833-427-5634). If you registered for any of the first three drawings, you do not need to register for any of the following drawings.

The winners will be announced at 7:29 p.m. Wednesday.