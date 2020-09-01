DEA announces campaign to address substance abuse, prescription misuse and violent crime in central Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio will become the 17th site where the DEA will implement its comprehensive “Operation 360” initiative to address prescription misuse, poly substance abuse and violent crime.
Central Ohio 360 is a comprehensive three-pronged approach that includes community outreach, diversion control and law enforcement coordination.
Central Ohio 360 will incorporate faith based initiatives, work to provide existing outreach programs with training and resources, support and help promote public messaging and assist grassroots movements such as Project F.O.R.T and RREACT within each community.
“Our goal is to empower Central Ohio communities to be part of the solution, and give hope to young people and enable them to make better choices for a healthier and happier life,” said Mauricio Jimenez, Detroit Field Division and Assistant Special Agent in Charge.
On September 9, 2020, ASAC Jimenez, and DEA Public Information Officer Brian McNeal will facilitate individual media engagements to talk about the 360 strategy and how it’s being implemented in Central Ohio, as well as local drug trends, the upcoming National Drug Take Back Day, and Red Ribbon Week.