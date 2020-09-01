DEA announces campaign to address substance abuse, prescription misuse and violent crime in central Ohio

FILE – This June 13, 2016 file photo shows Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) agents in Florida. On Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, the FBI arrested U.S. federal narcotics agent Jose Irizarry and his wife, Nathalia Gomez Irizarry, at their residence in Puerto Rico, according to a law enforcement official familiar with the arrest. He has been charged with conspiring to launder money with the very same Colombian drug cartels he was supposed to be fighting. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel via AP, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Central Ohio will become the 17th site where the DEA will implement its comprehensive “Operation 360” initiative to address prescription misuse, poly substance abuse and violent crime.

Central Ohio 360 is a comprehensive three-pronged approach that includes community outreach, diversion control and law enforcement coordination.

Central Ohio 360 will incorporate faith based initiatives, work to provide existing outreach programs with training and resources, support and help promote public messaging and assist grassroots movements such as Project F.O.R.T and RREACT within each community.

“Our goal is to empower Central Ohio communities to be part of the solution, and give hope to young people and enable them to make better choices for a healthier and happier life,” said Mauricio Jimenez, Detroit Field Division and Assistant Special Agent in Charge.

On September 9, 2020, ASAC Jimenez, and DEA Public Information Officer Brian McNeal will facilitate individual media engagements to talk about the 360 strategy and how it’s being implemented in Central Ohio, as well as local drug trends, the upcoming National Drug Take Back Day, and Red Ribbon Week.