Dayton police outline movement of suspect the night of mass shooting

DAYTON (WCMH) — Dayton police and officials laid out the timeline of the shooter in the mass shooting in the city’s Orleans District earlier this month.

According to police chief Richard Biehl, the most important part of the investigation was when the shooter, his sister, and her boyfriend separated for the evening.

Police used cameras from a house and numerous businesses to track Connor Betts, who killed nine people and wounded 14 others, with a dozen more people injured as a result of the incident.

The grainy footage shows Betts’ footsteps, showing who he talked to, where he went, and when he changed his clothing.

Police said they figured out what Betts was doing when he vanished from the cameras’ view for nine minutes. They believe he was “charging” his weapon, because they found a similar style bullet damaged in an alleyway the next morning when they were processing the crime scene.

The video is grainy enough that the police had to show a few clips a couple of times for reporters to see what was happening.

From watching the paths the shooter took, to people scrambling when hearing gun fire, we see how police respond and the final steps of the shooter in front of Ned Pepper’s.

Six people worked on reviewing more than 250 gigabytes of video.

The timeline investigators compiled shows the location of the shooter by the minute:

11:04 p.m. — Betts, his sister Megan and her boyfriend arrive in the Oregon District and go to Blind Bob’s

12:13 a.m. — Betts leaves his sister and friend at Blind Bob’s

12:14 – 12:42 a.m. — Betts is seen at Ned Pepper’s

12:46-12:54 a.m. — Betts changes clothing, putting on body armor, at a car. He picks up a heavy backpack.

12:55 – 1:04 a.m. — Police speculate Betts goes behind Newcom’s/Heart Mercantile. This is the period of time he is off camera.

1:04 a.m. — Betts starts down the alley next to Blind Bob’s and begins shooting.

Betts was able to shoot 26 people in 32 seconds before officers killed him before he could enter Ned Pepper’s, where a number of people sought cover.