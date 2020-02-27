Dayton area doctor indicted on child pornography charges

(DAYTON, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced today the indictment of Dr. Gregory Ramey on 145 felony charges for possession of child pornography.

Ramey, 70, was identified as the source of electronic downloads of child pornography according to Yost.

“This egregious abuse of the patients’ trust, not to mention the publics’ trust, from a doctor is gut-wrenchingly horrible,” Yost said. “Young children are innocent, sweet and trusting – vulnerably fragile and in need of special protection, said Yost.

Ramey’s activity was reported to the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, which notified local authorities.

Ramey’s employer, Dayton Children’s Hospital, was made aware of the investigation, immediately placed him on administrative leave and then terminated him.

The indictment, filed in the Greene County Court of Common Pleas, includes 145 felony charges:

• Illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented material (F2), counts 1-90

• Pandering obscenity involving a minor (F4), counts 91-117

• Attempted pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor (F5), counts 118-142

• Tampering with evidence (F3), counts 143-145

Dayton Children’s Hospital released the following statement: