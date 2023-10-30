COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Clocks are turning back an hour for the end of daylight saving time, possibly marking one of the last times clocks fall back in the U.S.

Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. on Nov. 5, closing the annual period when U.S. clocks “spring forward” an hour in March and “fall back” in November. Yes, this means we get an extra hour of sleep on Sunday when the clock remains in the secondhand position for another hour.

Ohio is among 18 states that have pushed to observe daylight saving time permanently, while the U.S. as a whole could only abandon the period if Congress enacts a federal law. The U.S. Senate reintroduced the Sunshine Protection Act in March, which would extend daylight saving time from the March to November period to the entire year.

The change would mean later sunsets in the winter, but also later sunrises. For example, the sun rises around 7:15 a.m. and sets around 4:30 p.m. on the first day of winter in New York. The Sunshine Protection Act would change sunrise to 8:15 a.m. and sunset to 5:30 p.m.

Supporters of the bill said it would reduce crime in the evening and encourage more after-school activities for children.

To become law, the bill also needs to pass in the U.S. House of Representatives and then be sent to the president’s desk for signing. Though the previous act passed unanimously in the Senate, it wasn’t as well-received in the House.

While most states want to permanently observe daylight saving, states like Colorado, Georgia, Oklahoma, and Pennsylvania want to observe standard time.

As the rest of the U.S. switches to daylight saving, two states change time zones. Arizona shifts from the Pacific Time Zone to the Mountain Time Zone, and Hawaii from five hours behind Eastern Time to six hours behind.

Six in 10 Americans, 61%, would do away with the nation’s twice-a-year time change while a little over one-third, 35%, want to keep the current practice, according to a Monmouth University poll.

The concept of daylight saving dates to World War I for conserving fuel and power, with Congress setting daylight saving into law with the Uniform Time Act in 1966. In 2006, Congress extended daylight saving from the April to October period to March to November.