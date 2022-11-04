COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — This weekend marks the end of daylight saving time and the beginning of standard time in central Ohio and many parts of the U.S.

This change means that on Sunday, November 6 at 2 a.m. clocks will fall back one hour, giving most of the country a later, more sunlight-filled morning, and an earlier, darker evening with less sunlight.

What is Standard Time?

According to the Merriam-Webster Dictionary, standard time is the time of a region or country established by law or general usage as civil time.

This time is used through late fall and winter for our region in central Ohio. We are located in the Eastern Standard Time Zone (EST).

What to expect on Sunday, Nov. 6:

Sunrise will be at 7:06 a.m.

Sunset will be at 5:23 p.m.

Below is a look at sunrise/sunset times next week (Nov. 6-11)

Date Sunrise Sunset 11-06-2022 7:06 a.m. 5:23 p.m. 11-07-2022 7:07 a.m. 5:22 p.m. 11-08-2022 7:09 a.m. 5:21 p.m. 11-09-2022 7:10 a.m. 5:20 p.m. 11-10-2022 7:11 a.m. 5:20 p.m. 11-11-2022 7:12 a.m. 5:19 p.m. 11-12-2022 7:13 a.m. 5:18 p.m. Sunrise and sunset times in Columbus, Ohio after the time change. Source: timeanddate.com

When is the earliest sunset of the year?

The earliest sunset for Columbus, Ohio is at 5:06 p.m.

– The early sunset starts on Dec. 3 and lasts through Dec. 11.

When is the latest sunrise of the year?

The latest sunrise for Columbus, Ohio is at 7:53 a.m.

– The latest sunrise starts on Dec. 29 and lasts through Jan. 11, 2023.

What is daylight saving time?

According to the Merriam-Webster Dictionary, daylight saving time is one hour ahead of standard time.

Contrary to the popular idea that daylight saving time began because of farming needs the movement behind it actually started during World War I, according to timeanddate.com. Moving the hour from the morning to the afternoon through the warmer season was to allow more daylight and conserve energy during the hours of the day when most people would use the extra light.

Daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m. on the first Sunday of November each year. The 1 a.m. hour is repeated, which results in an extra hour for the day.

The reverse is true in spring when daylight saving time begins at 2 a.m. on the second Sunday of March. The time skips an hour on that day and goes from 2 a.m. to 3 a.m. This results in one less hour that day.

A good time to check smoke alarms and detectors

The time change is a great time to make sure the batteries for smoke alarms and detectors are good. In fact, any home alarm batteries, including CO2 and Radon alarms, should be checked in order to keep families safe.