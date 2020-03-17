Daycare centers preparing for coronavirus-related shutdown

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Central Ohio daycares are preparing for the potential of a state-ordered closure due to the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The owner of Kiddie Academy in Reynoldsburg said the school has a plan in place for the students should the governor temporarily close the facility.

April Dinkins runs a daycare out of her home called Kennedy’s Play Palace.

“We have families as well,” Dinkins said. “We need some type of assistance to take care of our families and ourselves. We have bills just like the parents have bills.”

Dinkins is anticipating and planning for coronavirus to close daycares statewide.

“We are praying that he doesn’t shut them down,” said Dinkins.

As of right now, Gov. Mike Dewine has not closed them down.

“We are trying to see what he does with the parents. Parents still have to go to work. If we are shut down, how are they going to go to work, make money,” said Dinkins.

Kiddie Academy owner Carol Haynes said if the academy is forced to close, she has a plan in place to help parents with that transition.

“We will be providing timeframes for families to access both lunch and breakfast from our academy,” Haynes said.

“For families, we will provide different resources in the city to cover everything from mental health to any shelters, as well as additional food banks and things of that nature,” Haynes added.

Until that happens, both owners say they’ll keep following CDC recommendations.

“Each kid that comes in here, we are sanitizing hands, taking temperatures, making sure they don’t have cough, no fever, sneezing, mucus or any of that. If they do, they can’t be permitted into the daycare,” said Haynes.

Both owners suggest that parents should have a plan in the event of a closure.