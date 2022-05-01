COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two Columbus companies have partnered to spread awareness and raise money to promote foster care adoption during National Foster Care Month.

A portion of the proceeds from HOMAGE’s “Love Makes a Family” T-shirt will go to the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption “to raise awareness of the more than 115,000 children who are waiting to be adopted from foster care in the U.S. right now,” according to HOMEAGE’s website.

A survey released by the DTFA this year found that more Americans are considering adoption and foster care adoption as a way to grow their family. It found that 37% of adults in the United States who have not adopted have considered adoption, up from 25% in 2017. And of those individuals, 82% have considered foster care adoption, the survey also found.

Learn more about foster care in Franklin County HERE.