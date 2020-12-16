Dave Phalen retires after 20 years as sheriff in Fairfield County

LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) – Sheriff Dave Phalen says he’s retiring after 20 years of service.

Sheriff Phalen says after 20 years as sheriff, he plans to spend more time with his family and will be more active in ministry at his church.

Phalen began his career in 1970, joining the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington D.C. He later joined the Columbus Division of Police in the Narcotics department and served as a patrol lieutenant.

He is married to his wife, Loretta and they have three kids and seven grandkids.

Sheriff Phalen was the longest serving sheriff in Fairfield County’s history. He will be succeeded by Alex Lape, currently the office’s Chief Deputy.