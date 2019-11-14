Daughters of slain Danville officer find special way to remember father

DANVILLE, OHIO (WCMH) — In January, it will mark four years since Danville police Officer Thomas Cottrell was shot and killed in the line of duty.

Cottrell left behind his long-time girlfriend and mother of his three young daughters.

His young daughters have now grown into young women and are showing a very special way to remember their father.

“We know he’s always with us no matter what we do, no matter where we go”

“He was a very caring and hardworking individual. If he couldn’t do it, he’d find someone for you that could.”

For the Cottrell girls, it’s been nearly four long years without their father.



“It’s been rough that’s for sure cuz, there’s some points where you’re like, wow, I really wish he was here,” said Brook Cottrell, the middle daughter.

“The big milestones that everyone looks forward to he’s not going be able to be there in person. I know he’s always up above looking down on us but it’s not going to be the same,” Courtney Cottrell, the oldest daughter, said.

“It’s been rough but, we make it through,” said Alycia Cottrell, the youngest daughter.

Through the past few years, these ladies have taken their father with them.

A few years ago, the Danville Police Department even gave them an escort to homecoming.

Officer Tom Cottrell has been with each of his girls in their senior pictures.



Recently, his youngest daughter, Alycia, posted photos with her father.



“I just wanted to honor my dad and make sure he was there with me during my senior year in my pictures. Even though he’s not there physically he’s there emotionally and watching over me,” Alycia said.

“Thank you guys just for always supporting us it’s just amazing to see how far our community has spread since that happened.”

It’s never going to be the same without him but, we’re getting there.”

Courtney has graduated college and is a massage therapist, Brook is studying to become a nurse and Alycia said she plans to study psychology after high school.