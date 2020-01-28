Daughter of Holocaust survivor carries on story of father’s experience

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — It’s often said a picture is worth a thousand words.

In this case, some of Debbi Dach Sugarman’s pictures are a powerful reminder of a painful past.

They are pictures from 1984 when she visited Auschwitz with her father, Morris, who survived the concentration camp.

“He told me when he first got to the camps, he didn’t want to live, but then he realized somebody had to live to tell the story,” Dach Sugarman said about her father.

He was in Auschwitz for more than two years and was the only one in his family who survived.

For years after, he went around speaking about his experience. Pictures posted at the restaurant supply company he started show some of his appearances.

“I had a teacher call me today from Wapakoneta remembering my father,” Dach Sugarman said. “My father passed away 16 years ago, and she called me crying, remembering him today, so he had a lasting impact and I have to keep that going.”

She works to keep his memory alive. She shared some of the pictures on Holocaust Remembrance Day Monday, marking 75 years since Auschwitz was liberated.

One of the pictures they took in their 1984 visit was by some of the bunks at Auschwitz.

“This past week, it’s been heavy on my heart because my father left Auschwitz on January 17 on the death march out of the Auschwitz camp, out of Birkenau,” she said. “And I have to speak for the 11 million people who can’t speak for themselves. I can’t let them be forgotten.”

She knows as the years go on, there will be fewer and fewer survivors to tell their own stories. It’s why she now goes around speaking and urges future generations to do the same.

“Obviously, we are retelling the stories, it’s not first hand but it’s of utmost importance that we remember this chapter in history,” she said. “This was the greatest tragedy in history. There were over 11 million people killed, 6 million were Jews. If we don’t remember this, we’re going to repeat it.”