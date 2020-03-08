Data: Unplugging speed cameras resulted in less in fines

DAYTON, Ohio (Dayton Daily News) — Data shows an Ohio city’s decision to pull the plug on its fixed red light and speed-detection cameras resulted in a dramatic reduction in fines. The Dayton Daily News reports the City of Dayton is still using some speed cameras in school zones but halted use of its fixed traffic cameras that record violations and issue citation notices a few months ago. Police data shows photo-enforcement citations hit a high of 8,949 in May. But once the cameras were no longer being used in September, citations fell to 609 and then dropped to 492 in October.