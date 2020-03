FILE – In this March 20, 2020 file photo, extremely light traffic moves along the 110 Harbor Freeway toward downtown mid afternoon, in Los Angeles. For the millions of Americans living under some form of lockdown to curb the spread of the new coronavirus, not knowing when the restrictions will end is a major source of anxiety. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Fewer Ohioans are on the roads since the ‘stay-at-home’ order from Ohio Governor Mike Dewine and the Ohio Department of Health.

Governor Mike DeWine and the Ohio Department of Health announced the Stay at Home order on Sunday, March 22.

Matt Bruning, Press Secretary of Ohio Department of Transportation says traffic was down 47.3 percent on Tuesday and 45.5% on Wednesday.

He also says the numbers are daily statewide figures and weekly regional numbers.