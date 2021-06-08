Dash camera video shows I-71 pursuit that ended at Sunbury exit

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A shooting suspect with outstanding warrants led police on a chase from southwest Columbus to Sunbury, hitting other cars along the way.

After firing six shots and injuring nobody at Unroe Avenue, Grove City, Darvin Johnson led deputies on a chase in a white Mitsubishi Galant, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office records and the full pursuit video show, on Wednesday June 2 at 10:30 a.m.

Johnson drove northbound on 62 at 70 miles per hour. The sheriff’s office set up stop sticks at Alum Creek, but the Galant headed on I-70 eastbound, and then onto I-71 north, passing 11th at 90 miles per hour.

Columbus Division of Police had radioed in that Johnson was considered armed and dangerous. Ohio State Patrol looked for a plane to help in the pursuit.

At Morse, the Galant used the right-hand berm, then passed on the left hand berm after Cooke Road.

Sheriff radio records say the Galant “tried to ram” a silver Honda Civic at 161 and I-71, and by the time it passed 270 the Galant reached speeds of 100 miles per hour.

The Honda Civic mini van held children, but the injuries were minor, radio records show. Medics arrived to treat them.

Delaware County Sheriff’s Office joined the pursuit at Polaris, and Ohio State Highway Patrol set up spike sticks on 71.

Johnson exited at the Sunbury junction of 36/37 in Delaware County, pursued by deputies, and hit three other vehicles, said the sheriff’s department.

Johnson ran into the parking lot of a Harley Davidson dealership, and deputies ran after him and arrested him at about 11:00 a.m. Sheriff’s records show he was transported in stable condition to Grant Hospital in Columbus at about 11:20 a.m.

Darvin E. Johnson, 40.

Franklin County Sheriff’s deputies charged Darvin E. Johnson, aged 40, with six counts: Felonious Assault, Felony Fleeing, Theft of a Firearm, and Shooting Into A Habitation.

Johnson had outstanding warrants for Domestic Violence, Assault, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, and the Adult Parole Authority (APA), the FCSO media representative said.