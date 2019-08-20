Dash cam video shows wrong way driver hit trooper before deadly Pickaway County crash

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — State troopers released dash camera video that shows the deadly wrong-way crash in Pickaway County just north of Circleville Saturday night.

You can see Carol Fowler hit a state trooper who tried to stop the 56-year-old teacher from driving the wrong way along U.S. 23. around 10:40 p.m. Moments later, her car collides with two other vehicles, killing 17-year-old Joshua L. Fyffe Jr., 17, of Ashville.

Fowler, who was a middle school teacher at South-Western City Schools, was also killed in the crash.

The South-Western City School District release the following statement:

Carol was a valued member of our teaching staff and an active parent volunteer in the school district. She made a difference in the lives of all of the students she taught and the families she helped. We extend our deepest sympathy to Carol’s family, friends, colleagues, and former students, as well as everyone impacted by the accident.

