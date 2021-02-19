Dark money group admits racketeering in Ohio bribery case

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A political dark money group that authorities say was used as part of a $60 million bribery scheme to pass nuclear bailout legislation in Ohio pleaded guilty to a federal racketeering charge on Friday. Generation Now Inc. also agreed to forfeit $1.5 million.

U.S. District Judge Timothy Black delayed a pre-sentence investigation and sentencing until after cases for all of the defendants are resolved.

Also Friday, the vacancy created when then-Public Utilities Commission of Ohio Chairman Sam Randazzo resigned inched closer to being filled. A nominating panel send four new finalists for the job to Republican Gov. Mike DeWine.