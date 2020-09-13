Dance with the Columbus stars for a good cause

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Thanksgiving is right around the corner and one local foundation is already on a mission to collect funds for families in need.

The Byron Saunders Foundation has been around for more than 20 years. The goal of the foundation is to provide families with meals during Thanksgiving.

The foundation is set to put on its annual Dancing With Our Columbus Stars this Friday, Sept. 18, and is asking the public to do what it can to help out virtually.

This year, participants and volunteers say it is crucial they raise as much money as they can due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, the pandemic has also provided them some additional challenges of their own.

“People aren’t in the office. Churches haven’t been meeting and are not at full capacity either. Schools haven’t been meeting or half of the kids are there. Where we normally get our food we are not getting it,” said Ronda Miller, fundraising chairwoman for the foundation.

However, they are not letting this discourage them. If anything, it is making them work harder and press the community for support.

“It’s really imperative to distribute meals and really bring happiness and full bellies to all of those that don’t experience that all the time,” said dancer Colton Hutton.

Though the physical tickets are sold-out, volunteers and dancers are encouraging others to buy their spot online and vote. Each vote will be $1. The goal is to raise $5,000.

To purchase a virtual ticket, visit https://dancingwithcolumbusstars.com/

If you need one extra reason to watch, NBC4s meteorologist Liz McGiffin will be one of the dancers this Friday.