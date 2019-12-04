Closings & Delays
Daimler strikes deal for mixed-use development in Dublin

Construction equipment sits on a construction site in Dublin.

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — The city of Dublin is working with the Daimler Group on a proposed 9.3-acre mixed-use development at Frantz and Rings.

Plans call for The Corners to include 47,000 square feet of restaurant and retail space, 24,000 square feet of build-to-suit office space and a 4-acre park.

Dublin City Council approved development and infrastructure agreements for the project Monday night, establishing a new tax increment financing district and approving the rezoning of the undeveloped land for the new development.

The main 6-acre portion of the project would include restaurant and retail space with a public plaza at the street corner and a landscaped walkway to the interior park. The office space will be split into two 12,000-square-foot buildings on a build-to-suit basis.

