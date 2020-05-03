The Daily Pledge: Schedule of schools for May 4-8

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Each weekday morning, NBC4 Today will feature local school children reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.
The segment will air before 6 a.m. on NBC4 Today. Each clip will be posted and archived on NBC4i.com.
This week, you can watch the following classes:
MONDAY, MAY 4
Hoffman Trails Elementary, Mrs. Dameron’s third-grade class
TUESDAY, MAY 5
Licking Heights South, Mrs. Valenzuela’s fourth-grade class
WEDNESDAY, MAY 6
Winchester Trail Elementary, Ms. Pifer’s third-grade class
THURSDAY, MAY 7
Garfield Elementary, Mr. Kinsley’s kindergarten class
FRIDAY, MAY 8
Harmon Elementary, all second-grade classes
Check back Sunday afternoon for next week’s schedule!
Principals and superintendents can submit their school or school district for consideration by filling out this form.
LAST WEEK’S PLEDGES
April 27, 2020
April 28, 2020
April 29, 2020
April 30, 2020
May 1, 2020