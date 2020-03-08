The Daily Pledge: Schedule of schools for March 9-13

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Each weekday morning, NBC4 Today will feature local school children reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.
The segment will air before 6 a.m. on NBC4 Today. Each clip will be posted and archived on the NBC4i.com.
This week, you can watch the following classes:
MONDAY, MARCH 9
Cranbrook Elementary, Ms. Moscatio and Ms. Cherry’s kindergarten classes
TUESDAY, MARCH 10
Marburn Academy, Lower Division Classes
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 11
Southwood Elementary, Mr. Daberkow’s fifth-grade class
THURSDAY, MARCH 12
Broadleigh Elementary, Ms. Jenkins’ first-grade class
FRIDAY, MARCH 13
Innis Elementary, Ms. Grossman’s second-grade class
Check back Sunday afternoon for next week’s schedule!
Principals and superintendents can submit their school or school district for consideration by filling out this form.
LAST WEEK’S PLEDGES:
