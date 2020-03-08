The Daily Pledge: Schedule of schools for March 9-13

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Each weekday morning, NBC4 Today will feature local school children reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.

The segment will air before 6 a.m. on NBC4 Today. Each clip will be posted and archived on the NBC4i.com.

This week, you can watch the following classes:

MONDAY, MARCH 9

Cranbrook Elementary, Ms. Moscatio and Ms. Cherry’s kindergarten classes

TUESDAY, MARCH 10

Marburn Academy, Lower Division Classes

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 11

Southwood Elementary, Mr. Daberkow’s fifth-grade class

THURSDAY, MARCH 12

Broadleigh Elementary, Ms. Jenkins’ first-grade class

FRIDAY, MARCH 13

Innis Elementary, Ms. Grossman’s second-grade class

Check back Sunday afternoon for next week’s schedule!

Principals and superintendents can submit their school or school district for consideration by filling out this form.

LAST WEEK’S PLEDGES:

The Daily Pledge: March 2, 2020

The Daily Pledge: March 3, 2020

The Daily Pledge: March 4, 2020

The Daily Pledge: March 5, 2020

The Daily Pledge: March 6, 2020