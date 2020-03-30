The Daily Pledge: Schedule of schools for March 30 – April 3

Daily Pledge

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Each weekday morning, NBC4 Today will feature local school children reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.

The segment will air before 6 a.m. on NBC4 Today. Each clip will be posted and archived on NBC4i.com.

This week, you can watch the following classes:

MONDAY, MARCH 30
Garfield Elementary, Mrs. Harbage’s first-grade class

TUESDAY, MARCH 31
Darbydale Elementary, Ms. Abdalla’s first-grade class

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 1
Jefferson Elementary School

THURSDAY, APRIL 2
Etna Elementary Mrs. Share’s fifth-grade class

FRIDAY, APRIL 3
Highland Park Elementary, Ms. Burgess’ first-grade class

Check back Sunday afternoon for next week’s schedule!

Principals and superintendents can submit their school or school district for consideration by filling out this form.

