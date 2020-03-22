The Daily Pledge: Schedule of schools for March 23-27

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Each weekday morning, NBC4 Today will feature local school children reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.

The segment will air before 6 a.m. on NBC4 Today. Each clip will be posted and archived on NBC4i.com.

This week, you can watch the following classes:

MONDAY, MARCH 23

Georgian Heights, Mrs. McKitrick’s fifth-grade class

TUESDAY, MARCH 24

New Albany Intermediate School, Mrs. Kowis’ fourth-grade class

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 25

Hilliard Horizon Elementary School, Mrs. Leonard’s first-grade class

THURSDAY, MARCH 26

Hamilton Elementary, Mrs. Dugan’s second-grade class

FRIDAY, MARCH 27

Indian Trail Elementary, Mrs. Moore’s second-grade class

Check back Sunday afternoon for next week’s schedule!

Principals and superintendents can submit their school or school district for consideration by filling out this form.

