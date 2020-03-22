The Daily Pledge: Schedule of schools for March 23-27

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Each weekday morning, NBC4 Today will feature local school children reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.
The segment will air before 6 a.m. on NBC4 Today. Each clip will be posted and archived on NBC4i.com.
This week, you can watch the following classes:
MONDAY, MARCH 23
Georgian Heights, Mrs. McKitrick’s fifth-grade class
TUESDAY, MARCH 24
New Albany Intermediate School, Mrs. Kowis’ fourth-grade class
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 25
Hilliard Horizon Elementary School, Mrs. Leonard’s first-grade class
THURSDAY, MARCH 26
Hamilton Elementary, Mrs. Dugan’s second-grade class
FRIDAY, MARCH 27
Indian Trail Elementary, Mrs. Moore’s second-grade class
Check back Sunday afternoon for next week’s schedule!
Principals and superintendents can submit their school or school district for consideration by filling out this form.
