The Daily Pledge: Schedule of schools for March 16-20

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Each weekday morning, NBC4 Today will feature local school children reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.

The segment will air before 6 a.m. on NBC4 Today. Each clip will be posted and archived on the NBC4i.com.

This week, you can watch the following classes:

MONDAY, MARCH 16

Forest Park Elementary, Ms. Calloway’s second-grade class

TUESDAY, MARCH 17

Cranbrook Elementary, Ms. Flores and Ms. Doctor’s second-grade classes

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 18

Columbus Africentic Early College, Ms. Larenas’ third-grade class

THURSDAY, MARCH 19

Forest Park Elementary, Ms. Scarbrough’s fourth-grade class

FRIDAY, MARCH 20

East Franklin Elementary, Miss Cooper’s third-grade class

Check back Sunday afternoon for next week’s schedule!

Principals and superintendents can submit their school or school district for consideration by filling out this form.

