The Daily Pledge: Schedule of schools for March 16-20

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Each weekday morning, NBC4 Today will feature local school children reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.
The segment will air before 6 a.m. on NBC4 Today. Each clip will be posted and archived on the NBC4i.com.
This week, you can watch the following classes:
MONDAY, MARCH 16
Forest Park Elementary, Ms. Calloway’s second-grade class
TUESDAY, MARCH 17
Cranbrook Elementary, Ms. Flores and Ms. Doctor’s second-grade classes
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 18
Columbus Africentic Early College, Ms. Larenas’ third-grade class
THURSDAY, MARCH 19
Forest Park Elementary, Ms. Scarbrough’s fourth-grade class
FRIDAY, MARCH 20
East Franklin Elementary, Miss Cooper’s third-grade class
Principals and superintendents can submit their school or school district for consideration by filling out this form.
