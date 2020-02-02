The Daily Pledge: Schedule of schools for Feb. 3-7

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Each weekday morning, NBC4 Today will feature local school children reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.
The segment will air before 6 a.m. on NBC4 Today. Each clip will be posted and archived on the NBC4i.com
This week, you can watch the following classes:
MONDAY, FEB. 3
Buckeye Woods Elementary, Miss Carlisle’s fourth-grade class
TUESDAY, FEB. 4
Bolton Crossing Elementary, Ms. Brady, Ms. Miller, Ms. Emmons, and Ms. Taylor’s classes
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 5
Carson Elementary, Mrs. Deal’s first-grade class
THURSDAY, FEB. 6
Cherry Valley Elementary, Mrs. Riley’s kindergarten class
FRIDAY, FEB. 7
Liberty Elementary, Ms. Dyas’ first-grade class
Check back Sunday afternoon for next week’s schedule!
Principals and superintendents can submit their school or school district for consideration by filling out this form.
LAST WEEK’S PLEDGES:
The Daily Pledge: Jan. 27, 2020
The Daily Pledge: Jan. 28, 2020
The Daily Pledge: Jan. 29, 2020
The Daily Pledge: Jan. 30, 2020
The Daily Pledge: Jan. 31, 2020