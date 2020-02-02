The Daily Pledge: Schedule of schools for Feb. 3-7

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Each weekday morning, NBC4 Today will feature local school children reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.

The segment will air before 6 a.m. on NBC4 Today. Each clip will be posted and archived on the NBC4i.com

This week, you can watch the following classes:

MONDAY, FEB. 3

Buckeye Woods Elementary, Miss Carlisle’s fourth-grade class

TUESDAY, FEB. 4

Bolton Crossing Elementary, Ms. Brady, Ms. Miller, Ms. Emmons, and Ms. Taylor’s classes

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 5

Carson Elementary, Mrs. Deal’s first-grade class

THURSDAY, FEB. 6

Cherry Valley Elementary, Mrs. Riley’s kindergarten class

FRIDAY, FEB. 7

Liberty Elementary, Ms. Dyas’ first-grade class

Check back Sunday afternoon for next week’s schedule!

Principals and superintendents can submit their school or school district for consideration by filling out this form.

LAST WEEK’S PLEDGES:

The Daily Pledge: Jan. 27, 2020

The Daily Pledge: Jan. 28, 2020

The Daily Pledge: Jan. 29, 2020

The Daily Pledge: Jan. 30, 2020

The Daily Pledge: Jan. 31, 2020