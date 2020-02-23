The Daily Pledge: Schedule of schools for Feb. 24-28

Daily Pledge

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Each weekday morning, NBC4 Today will feature local school children reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.

The segment will air before 6 a.m. on NBC4 Today. Each clip will be posted and archived on the NBC4i.com website.

This week, you can watch the following classes:

MONDAY, FEB. 24
Columbus Africentic Early College, Ms. Johnson’s Kindergarten class

TUESDAY, FEB. 25
Southwood Elementary, Ms. Thalgott’s third-grade class

WEDNESDAY, FEB. 26
Broadleigh Elementary, Ms. Mercuri’s second-grade class

THURSDAY, FEB. 27
South Mifflin STEM

FRIDAY, FEB. 28
Forest Park Elementary, Mrs. Carpenter and Mrs. Grant’s third-grade classes

Check back Sunday afternoon for next week’s schedule!

Principals and superintendents can submit their school or school district for consideration by filling out this form.

LAST WEEK’S PLEDGES:

The Daily Pledge: Feb. 17, 2020
The Daily Pledge: Feb. 18, 2020
The Daily Pledge: Feb. 19, 2020
The Daily Pledge: Feb. 20, 2020
The Daily Pledge: Feb. 21, 2020

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools