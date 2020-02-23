The Daily Pledge: Schedule of schools for Feb. 24-28

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Each weekday morning, NBC4 Today will feature local school children reciting the Pledge of Allegiance.
The segment will air before 6 a.m. on NBC4 Today. Each clip will be posted and archived on the NBC4i.com website.
This week, you can watch the following classes:
MONDAY, FEB. 24
Columbus Africentic Early College, Ms. Johnson’s Kindergarten class
TUESDAY, FEB. 25
Southwood Elementary, Ms. Thalgott’s third-grade class
WEDNESDAY, FEB. 26
Broadleigh Elementary, Ms. Mercuri’s second-grade class
THURSDAY, FEB. 27
South Mifflin STEM
FRIDAY, FEB. 28
Forest Park Elementary, Mrs. Carpenter and Mrs. Grant’s third-grade classes
Check back Sunday afternoon for next week’s schedule!
Principals and superintendents can submit their school or school district for consideration by filling out this form.
LAST WEEK’S PLEDGES:
The Daily Pledge: Feb. 17, 2020
The Daily Pledge: Feb. 18, 2020
The Daily Pledge: Feb. 19, 2020
The Daily Pledge: Feb. 20, 2020
The Daily Pledge: Feb. 21, 2020